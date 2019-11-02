RIVERVIEW — One person is in custody after a man and woman were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting in a Riverview neighborhood.
Police arrived about 1:30 p.m. to the call for a shooting in the 200 block of Chambers Road. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who were both pronounced dead at the scene.
One suspect was taken into custody, police said.
St. Louis County police are leading the investigation, but did not immediately provide any more details Saturday afternoon.
The department asks anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 with information regarding the incident.