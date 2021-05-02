 Skip to main content
Man and woman shot and seriously injured in College Hill neighborhood early Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were shot and seriously injured early Sunday morning in the College Hill neighborhood, according to a St. Louis police report. 

Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 12:30 a.m. and discovered both victims inside a car in an alley in the 2000 block of Obear Avenue, police said. The victims were identified as a man and a woman, both 25 years old.

Both were taken to St. Louis University Hospital. The woman was in critical and unstable condition, and the man was in stable condition, police said. 

Anyone with information can call homicide investigators at 314-444-5371. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

