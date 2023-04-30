ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County.

Police found the man and woman following a 9 a.m. welfare check Sunday at an apartment in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place. Both of them had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation by St. Louis County police, investigators believe the man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself. Officials said in a news release that the incident happened in the woman's apartment.

Their names haven't been released.

Anyone with information can contact police at 636-529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.