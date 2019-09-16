ST. LOUIS — A parking lot argument broke into gunfire Monday afternoon, sending two people with gunshot wounds fleeing in a car that struck a pickup truck near the St. Louis University campus, police said.
A man was shot in the leg and a woman in the torso near Fairground Park. But the victims fled more than two miles south, to Grand Boulevard and Laclede Avenue, an intersection in the middle of the St. Louis University campus, police said.
Police first reported the shooting at Grand and Laclede. A few minutes later, they revised the location to North Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue, but said the victims were found at Laclede.
The incident started at a parking lot near Grand and Kossuth Avenue in what police said was a domestic dispute. After gunfire erupted, the man and woman fled in a silver Chevrolet Impala with a bullet hole in its windshield. The car was southbound on Grand when it struck the pickup truck. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
The witness said the victims did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
Police said there was a separate crime scene at the parking lot where the shooting occurred. The lot is at the site of a former Schnucks grocery store.