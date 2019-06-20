ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A South County man was so enraged at his mother and stepfather that he set her house on fire, charges say.
Ryan Johnson, 31, whose address was listed as his mother's home in the 3700 block of Orient Avenue in unincorporated south St. Louis County, was charged Monday with first-degree arson and property damage.
On Sunday, Johnson began breaking furniture and mirrors at his mother's home, punched about 50 holes in the wall and walked to the garage, where he started a fire, charges say. The fire spread, engulfing the house in flames.
Johnson admitted to police that he set the fire, court records say. Charges do not offer a motive but said Johnson had threatened his mother and stepfather before Sunday.
Johnson was being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $35,000 cash-only bail. A jail photo of him was not immediately available Wednesday.