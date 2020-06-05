You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested after driving into crowd and firing gun during Brentwood protest, police say
0 comments

Man arrested after driving into crowd and firing gun during Brentwood protest, police say

Subscribe for $1 a month

BRENTWOOD — A man was arrested Friday after “recklessly” driving into a crowd in front of Brentwood’s Target Thursday and firing a gun during a protest, a spokeswoman for the city said.

No one was injured.

The driver, Jeffrey McMillen, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Brentwood police tracked down McMillen on Hanley Road and found a 9MM handgun in his possession. He is being held in St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.  

Online court records do not indicate if McMillen has an attorney. No other information has been released.

McMillen
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports