Man arrested after fake bomb threat at Mercy Hospital Lincoln in Troy
TROY, Mo. — A man accused of making a bomb threat Monday evening to Mercy Hospital Lincoln in Troy was taken into custody for questioning by police. 
 
Police were called about the bomb threat around 5:20 p.m. Monday and officers quickly evacuated the hospital and warned the public to avoid the area. 
 
The St. Charles County Bomb Squad and a bomb-sniffing police dog searched the hospital and did not locate any explosives.
 
The man suspected of making the threat was then taken into custody in St. Peters on Monday evening, Troy police said.
