Man arrested after home invasions in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he broke into two homes Friday afternoon in the Shaw neighborhood north of Tower Grove Park and sexually assaulted a woman.

In the 3900 block of Shaw Boulevard, a 31-year-old woman told police the man crawled into her residence through a back window shortly at about 4:30 p.m., brandished a handgun and demanded electronics. The man then sexually assaulted the woman and fled with her property.

Just after 5 p.m. a couple blocks away, the same man entered a residence in the 3800 block of Russell Boulevard through an unlocked kitchen door, police said. He pointed a gun at the victim, a 59-year-old woman, and demanded money and jewelry, which she gave him.

St. Louis Police determined it was the same man in both incidents and began searching the area, finding him in an alley near the second scene. Police chased him and apprehended the suspect on South 39th Street nearby. Officers recovered property from both victims and a handgun.

The two daytime home invasions Friday followed a home invasion Wednesday afternoon just across South Grand Boulevard, in the Compton Heights neighborhood.

In that 5 p.m. break-in Wednesday, a man police described as being in his early 20s entered a house in the 3100 block of Longfellow Boulevard from a rear door. The victim, a 48-year-old woman, was upstairs and came down to find the suspect at the bottom of the stairs with a gun. He took money and earrings from her and fled.