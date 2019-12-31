You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested after police say he shot person in De Soto home robbery
Man arrested after police say he shot person in De Soto home robbery

Caleb Schanz

Caleb Schanz is accused of a violent home robbery. Photo courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Pevely man is facing several felony charges in connection with an armed robbery Dec. 19 near De Soto.

Caleb Schanz, 24, is charged with robbery, assault, burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

According to the probable cause statement, Schanz and at least two or three other people kicked in the kitchen door of a home. 

Schanz is accused of shooting a person inside the home in the leg, and the others took money while destroying the homeowner's property, according to police.

A warrant was issued for Schanz on Dec. 20, and he was charged Dec. 24, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested Tuesday.

