St. Louis man arrested after putting woman in chokehold, killing her

UPDATED at 10:45 a.m. Monday with police seeking charges

ST. LOUIS — Police were seeking involuntary manslaughter charges Monday after a man accused of choking and killing a 34-year-old woman who broke into his home in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police said the woman broke into a home in the 3900 block of Dunnica Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. The man put her in a “chokehold,” killing her, at the home south of Chippewa Street.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man and said on Monday that they are seeking warrants for first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man until charges are filed.

Police have not released the name of the woman who died. Police initially said the case was a domestic incident but have not said what relationship, if any, the woman had to the man.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.