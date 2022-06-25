 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after shooting at University City White Castle

Police investigate incident at White Castle in University City

University city police officers investigate an incident at the White Castle on Olive Boulevard on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Matthew Sabir

Matthew Sabir, 37, of Wentzville, has been charged with assault 1st degree and other crimes for shooting an employee of a University City White Castle during an attempted robbery. Photo from the University City Police.

UNIVERSITY CITY — A 37-year-old Wentzville man was arrested Friday for a shooting incident inside a White Castle restaurant on Thursday afternoon.

According to University City police, Matthew Sabir entered the restaurant with a gun around 3:40 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register. Before he was given any money, he began shooting. An employee was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Sabir has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

