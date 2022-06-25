Man arrested after shooting at University City White Castle

UNIVERSITY CITY — A 37-year-old Wentzville man was arrested Friday for a shooting incident inside a White Castle restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
According to University City police, Matthew Sabir entered the restaurant with a gun around 3:40 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register. Before he was given any money, he began shooting. An employee was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Sabir has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Daniel Neman
Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.