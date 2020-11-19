Man arrested after shooting victim dies in city's Fountain Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A shooting victim died late Wednesday in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood, police said.

Shelby Lamont Spight was found dead about 11:10 p.m. at 700 North Euclid Avenue. Spight, 36, had been shot in the head, police said.

Spight lived in the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue.

Police took a 30-year-old man into custody in Spight's killing. The suspect's name was not released early Thursday and police did not reveal a possible motive.

The city as of Wednesday had recorded 232 homicides this year. The Fountain Park neighborhood had been the scene of three homicides before Wednesday's killing.

Reported crime in the neighborhood from May to October was up about 13% compared to the same six-month period a year ago.

