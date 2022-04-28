Man arrested after shootout, standoff in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — Deputies investigating a crash Wednesday night ended up in a shootout with a suspect and an eight-hour standoff, authorities said.

Robert W. Taylor, 45, of Farmington, was being held without bail Friday at the St. Francois County Jail on two charges each of assault of a special victim, armed criminal action and resisting a felony arrest.

A deputy suffered minor injuries, but authorities did not provide details on how the deputy was hurt. Taylor was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

The incident began about 5 p.m. Wednesday, when St. Francois County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a crash in the Iron Mountain Lake area. They approached a camper being used as a residence on Washington Drive. As they got close, a person in the camper began firing shots from multiple weapons through the camper walls, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

Deputies took cover and began shooting back. At some point, a Missouri Highway Patrol critical incident negotiator was brought to the scene, and for the next eight hours tried talking with the man. Initial reports indicated children might have been in the camper, but authorities later learned there were no kids.

About 2 a.m. Thursday, Taylor surrendered; he was treated and released from a hospital, police said. Taylor also had outstanding warrants for assault, domestic assault and stealing in Jefferson County, a separate parole violation in Missouri and an additional warrant in St. Clair County in the Metro East.

In addition to St. Francois County deputies, first responders from at least five other agencies along with highway patrol troopers and SWAT personnel came to help the sheriff's office.

