Man arrested after St. Louis robbery turns deadly
ST. LOUIS — A woman died after being robbed Monday in the Kingsway West neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Paulian Place.

When police arrived on Paulian, they found one woman, in her 40s, who said she'd been robbed but was unhurt. The other woman, still unidentified, was then found on Paulian near Union Boulevard. She died at the scene.

Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell didn't say how the woman died. Caldwell said the medical examiner will have to determine what fatal injury the woman suffered.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man who ran from the scene.

Caldwell also couldn't say if the robbery happened in a home, on the street or some other place. That's part of what investigators were trying to determine, she said.

Paulian Place is a residential neighborhood in the Kingsway West neighborhood, near Sherman Park and between Union Boulevard and Academy Avenue. Reported crime in the neighborhood the last six months has dropped about 31% compared to the same period a year ago.

Kingsway West has seen two homicides this year, according to police statistics.

