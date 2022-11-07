Man arrested after woman killed inside Black Jack home

UPDATED at 10: 40 a.m. with homicide totals

St. Louis County police arrested a man in the death of a woman slain inside a home in Black Jack on Sunday night.

The victim's name and age haven't been released. Police also didn't say how she died.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, police were called about an assault at the home in the 11900 block of Barden Tower Road. She died at the scene.

The home is southeast of Parker and Old Halls Ferry roads.

Police said the woman knew the man who was arrested in her death, but authorities did not elaborate on their relationship. Detectives with St. Louis County are investigating the homicide.

County police have investigated 48 homicides this year, said police Sgt. Tracy Panus. Twenty-nine of those homicides were in unincorporated St. Louis County, eight were in municipalities that contract with the county for police services, and 11 were in other municipalities in the county.

This time last year, there were 61 total homicides investigated by St. Louis County police, and the same period in 2020 there were 56, Panus said.