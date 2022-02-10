Man arrested, charged in slaying of woman outside St. Louis day care center

St. Louis police arrested a man in last month's slaying of a woman on the steps of a day care center.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged 55-year-old Steven Johnson, of the 12000 block of Old St. Charles Rock Road, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, police said. Family members of the victim, Tyana Moore, said Johnson was Moore's boyfriend.

Moore, 36, was found dead Jan. 27 on the front porch of the Kolors Learning Center, 3030 Whittier Street. Her body was discovered about 7:20 p.m.

The two children she was caring for inside the day care center were unharmed. Moore was working alone.

Video surveillance at the day care center captured the attack, Moore's boss previously told the Post-Dispatch. Police identified the boyfriend as the suspect early on and had been looking to arrest him for the last two weeks.

On Thursday morning, police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said police arrested him Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Hours later, she announced prosecutors had filed the charges.

Moore lived in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue, a few blocks from where she died. She had worked at Kolors Learning Center for nine months. She had three sons of her own, said Moore's boss, Nina Algee.

Updated at 2:45 p.m. Thursday with charging information.

