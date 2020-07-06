Man arrested following south St. Louis shooting death

ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in the Dutchtown neighborhood on the Fourth of July.

Antonio Carter, 30, of the 4600 block of South Spring Avenue, has been charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office with murder in the first degree in the shooting death of John Young III, 42, of the 3700 block Neosho Street.

St. Louis police responded about 11:30 a.m. Saturday to a call for shots fired in the 4600 block of South Spring Avenue. Police encountered Carter, who told police he shot Young after arguing with him over personal matters, officials said.

Carter shot Young multiple times as Young was standing on the front porch of Carter's home, court documents say. Carter told police Young was involved in a recent shooting involving Carter's brother.

Police found Young suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Carter was taken into custody.

Carter has also been charged with armed criminal action. Bail was not allowed.

Online court records don't indicate if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

