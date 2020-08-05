Man arrested for alleged DWI in fatal crash in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man was arrested on suspicion of DWI causing death Tuesday after he ran a red light and fatally struck another motorist, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Page Avenue and Interstate 170. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Marcus T. Slaughter, 24, of the St. Louis area, died at the scene of the crash.

Slaughter was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry north from the Interstate 170 ramp to Page Avenue.

A 2019 Nissan Altima was heading east on Page Avenue, passing I-170. The Altima was traveling faster than the posted speed limit, police said, and ran a red light.

Slaughter's vehicle had a steady green light at the intersection and was hit by the Altima, police said. Fire personnel pronounced Slaughter dead; he had not been wearing a seat belt, police said.

The 25-year-old St. Louis-area man driving the Altima suffered moderate injuries. Three passengers in Slaughter's vehicle, men in their 20s, suffered moderate or serious injuries.

The driver of the Altima was arrested on suspicion of DWI causing death, according to the highway patrol. He has not been charged.