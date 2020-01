WELLSTON — A 31-year-old man was charged with murder in St. Louis County after North County Police Cooperative say he shot a 38-year-old man to death.

Police say Steve Ousley confessed to shooting Albert Gant Jr., 38 after the two previously had an argument.

On Thursday, police came to the 1600 block of Vassier Avenue around 6 p.m., and found Gant's body inside of a residence.