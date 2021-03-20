Man arrested for sexual assault of children here and elsewhere

HAZELWOOD — A man wanted by police for sexual assault involving a child in Hazelwood has been arrested in Nassau County, New York. Investigators believe he may have committed similar crimes around the country.

Jesse Vargas, 37, is being held in Nassau County, on Long Island, while he is being investigated there, according to the Hazelwood Police Department. Police expect him then to be extradited to Missouri to face charges in St. Louis County.