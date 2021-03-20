 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for sexual assault of children here and elsewhere
0 comments

Man arrested for sexual assault of children here and elsewhere

{{featured_button_text}}

HAZELWOOD — A man wanted by police for sexual assault involving a child in Hazelwood has been arrested in Nassau County, New York. Investigators believe he may have committed similar crimes around the country.

Jesse Vargas, 37, is being held in Nassau County, on Long Island, while he is being investigated there, according to the Hazelwood Police Department. Police expect him then to be extradited to Missouri to face charges in St. Louis County.

Detective badge
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Winner of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Spelling Bee advances

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports