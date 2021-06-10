 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Central West End killing
ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that happened in April in the Central West End, police announced Thursday. 

Officers found the victim, Robert Frenchie, 29, shot to death on April 20 next to a vehicle that had crashed into a pole in the 3900 block of Westminster Place.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been formally charged. The Circuit Attorney's Office did not confirm Thursday if prosecutors will apply charges. 

