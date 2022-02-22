Man arrested in chokehold death of woman in Dutchtown has previous murder conviction

ST. LOUIS — The man arrested for putting a woman in a headlock Sunday, killing her, was the father of her youngest child — an infant boy who was inside the home where she died, her relatives said.

Authorities said the man put the woman in a deadly chokehold in the Dutchtown neighborhood, telling police she had burglarized his home on Dunnica Avenue. The woman, Anitra Whitehead, was dead when officers got there.

The 46-year-old suspect, who served a decade behind bars for fatally stomping a man over a drug debt, was arrested Sunday night at his home on suspicion of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Detectives turned their findings over to the office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner. Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for Gardner, said Monday night that the case was under review. Hawk declined to comment further.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the suspect because he is not charged in this case.

Whitehead, 38, and the man had an on-again, off-again relationship and were the parents of an 11-month-old boy, said Whitehead's sister, Michelle Smith.

Police called it a domestic-related homicide. Investigators haven't released more information about the alleged burglary or said how Whitehead entered the residence on Dunnica, a four-family flat.

Whitehead's relatives insist she didn't break into the man's home.

"She had keys to the house and she lived there most of the time," Smith said. "Half of her things were there."

Police were called to the home for a burglary — they haven't said who made the call — about 6:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers found Whitehead unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The baby boy and the man's 6-year-old daughter were in the residence, in a four-family flat at 3936 Dunnica, when Whitehead died, Smith said. The children were unharmed, she said.

Smith said her sister's death should be handled as a murder, not manslaughter. Missouri law defines involuntary manslaughter as recklessly causing a person's death.

In a chokehold, Smith said, "you have the opportunity to release a person so they can breathe."

Whitehead and the baby's father shared child care of their son, King Terrell Whitehead. The boy's father was watching him last weekend and left a message with Whitehead's 72-year-old father to have Whitehead come pick up their son.

"He lured her there," said Whitehead's brother, Wayne Whitehead. "It was not a burglary."

The baby's father recently filed taxes claiming, falsely, that the baby boy lived with him full-time so he could get a tax break through earned income credit, said Wayne Whitehead.

"He did that against her will," Wayne Whitehead added.

Anitra Whitehead even took to Facebook on Sunday morning, seven hours before she died, complaining about her baby's father.

"I’ve made some dumb (expletive) choices but this dude is by for the worst of them all," she wrote. Whitehead said he wasn't doing anything for their son.

Anitra Whitehead had complained to some relatives that the man had a volatile streak and was abusive, said Smith, who added that she never witnessed abuse.

Anitra Whitehead , who had a background as a certified nursing assistant, was the mother to two older children, both girls: 7-year-old Amyah and 2-year-old Mia. They are not the suspect's children. Whitehead and the suspect had been neighbors when they started a relationship, Smith said.

Smith is caring for Whitehead's daughters and is trying to get authorities to allow her to take the 11-month-old boy, too. She said she thinks he is being cared for by his father's family.

"We are trying to keep all three children in our family," Smith said in an interview. "Prayers for her children. She didn’t deserve this."

Smith and Wayne Whitehead both said they were unaware of the suspect's violent criminal past.

The man pleaded guilty in 2007 to a St. Louis murder that police said at the time was over a drug debt. He spent nearly four years in jail before his conviction, then served another eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections before being released on parole in 2015.

