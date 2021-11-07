Man arrested in connection to two fatal shootings in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was charged Saturday in connection with two murders that happened in September in north St. Louis County, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, including the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

Perez Reed, 25, is charged with two counts of first degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first degree assault. He is currently in federal custody, but upon transfer to St. Louis County he will be held on a $2 million cash bail.

Marnay Haynes, 16, was fatally shot on the evening of Sept. 13 in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive. Lester Robinson, 40, was shot twice in the same "distinctive manner," according to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane on Sept. 26.

Prosecutors also believe that Reed is tied to a third non-fatal shooting in the county. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest and has been left permanently disabled.