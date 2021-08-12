Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting on North Broadway

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday in the city’s Baden neighborhood.

Police responded around 5 p.m. to the 8300 block of North Broadway where they found Mark Burton, 46, of Gast Place, lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers found another, 24-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was sent to a hospital and then arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The Post-Dispatch has declined to name the man because he has not been formally charged with a crime.

Another person suspected of being involved in the incident is still at-large, police said.