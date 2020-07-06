Man arrested in fatal shooting at north St. Louis convenience store

ST. LOUIS — A man who fatally shot another man inside a Quick Shop Market on Natural Bridge Avenue on Friday afternoon has been arrested, police said Monday.

Sheldon Spires, 20, of the 4000 block of Cora Avenue in St. Louis, has been charged with murder in the first degree in the death of Steven Joseph Jr., 25, also of the 4000 block of Cora Avenue.

Around noon on Friday police responded to a shooting call and found Joseph inside the market in the Greater Ville neighborhood suffering from gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Court documents say the shooting followed an argument between Spires and Joseph. According to store surveillance video and witnesses, Spires shot Joseph while Joseph was turned toward a store clerk and buying something.

Spires was arrested and charged the following day.

Spires has also been charged with armed criminal action and is being held without bail.

It's not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

