Man arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff’s deputy after two-state manhunt

Public safety agencies, including a fire department in Madison County and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, posted warnings on Facebook for residents to remain inside and lock their doors as Tate was headed in their direction.

Police eventually caught up to Tate at a home in rural Carlyle in Clinton County, roughly an hour east of St. Louis. Police said Tate broke into the home and took the homeowner and another kidnapped person hostage.

Just before 1:45 p.m., the Illinois State Police SWAT team entered the home and arrested Tate. Nobody was injured.

Tate was being held in the Clinton County jail, state police said.

The man who was shot and carjacked in St. Peters was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. It is unclear who else may have been shot during the course of the day.

Area agencies, including Indiana troopers, escorted the Illinois deputy’s body to the morgue in Evansville, Indiana, around 9:30 a.m.