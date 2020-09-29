Man arrested in fatal shooting outside north St. Louis County apartment

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday announced a 25-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that happened one day earlier outside a north St. Louis County apartment.

Kameron Dozier, of the 11000 block of Suntree Drive, in an unincorporated part of the county, was charged with second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

The shooting followed an argument that escalated into a physical fight outside Dozier's apartment, police said.

Police say Dozier shot the victim, a man, three times while the man was walking toward his patio door. The man was not armed, police say.

The victim, not named yet by police, is believed to be in his mid-20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dozier is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

Updated at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday to reflect that arrest has been made.