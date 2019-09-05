ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of robbing a credit union more than a year ago.
On Wednesday, the FBI sent out a notice to news media that 37-year-old Shayne McKee was wanted and asked the public to submit anonymous tips. Such tips ultimately led to his arrest, according to the FBI.
McKee is accused of robbing the St. Louis Community Credit Union in Jennings on May 5, 2018.
Another person accompanied McKee as they walked into the credit union, the release said.
That person remains a suspect but has not been charged, according to authorities.