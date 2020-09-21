 Skip to main content
Man arrested in killing of St. Louis woman
ST. LOUIS — A woman fatally shot Sunday afternoon has been identified as 45-year-old Karolyn Williams of St. Louis.

Williams was shot about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North 25th Street. Police said she was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital where she died.

Police took a 60-year-old man into custody.

Williams lived in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

