Man arrested in Kirkwood on suspicion of stealing from mailboxes

KIRKWOOD — Police arrested a man on suspicion of stealing from U.S. mailboxes on street corners in Kirkwood.

A police officer saw the man running across North Geyer Road at Central Place around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 30, carrying something in his hand. He got into a car and began to drive off.

Police stopped the man and asked if they could search his car. He agreed, police said, and the officer found several pieces of mail. Police said he had been using a key to open the blue corner mailboxes and take mail.

Police didn't say how much mail he had, or how long he had been doing it. The man they arrested is in his 20s and from St. Louis. Kirkwood police said they will pursue charges with the St. Louis County prosecutor's office. A spokesman for the prosecutor Wednesday said the case hasn't been brought to their office yet.