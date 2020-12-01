 Skip to main content
Man arrested in St. Louis murder case when robbery turns deadly
Man arrested in St. Louis murder case when robbery turns deadly

ST. LOUIS — A woman died after being robbery Monday in the Kingsway West neighborhood of north St. Louis, although police weren't saying what injuries she suffered.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man who ran from the scene of the holdup about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Paulian Place.

One of the women, in her 40s, was unhurt. The other woman, still unidentified, died at the scene.

Paulian Place is a residential neighborhood in the Kingsway West neighborhood, near Sherman Park.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

