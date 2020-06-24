Man arrested in St. Louis nightclub shooting that killed 1, injured 5

ST. LOUIS — A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a June 13 shooting in which police officers found one person dead and five injured outside a private club, police said.

David Boxley, of the 10000 block of Reba Drive in Dellwood, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Willie Jackson III, 36, according to authorities.

Jackson, of the 800 block of Elias Avenue, was found dead shortly before 3 a.m. outside the Bad Habits Social Club in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said.

Five other victims were found injured alongside Jackson, three women and two men. Their names have not been released. All were transported to a hospital.

A 36-year-old man was listed in critical and unstable condition, and one woman, 28, was listed in critical but stable condition. Two more men, 32 and 33, were listed in serious condition. A 31-year-old woman was stable.

Boxley is also charged with one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Boxley.

