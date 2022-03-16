Man arrested in two shooting deaths, 10 hours apart, in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a man in connection with two shooting deaths, 10½ hours apart, in the Walnut Park West neighborhood just blocks from his mother's home.

The 40-year-suspect was held Wednesday morning in the St. Louis city jail as police seek charges of two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man because he has not yet been charged.

He is accused of killing two men Feb. 28. Police have not divulged possible motives for the shootings.

At about 9:30 a.m. that day, Tyler Vaughn was found dead on the ground in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. Vaughn was 32 years old and lived in the 3100 block of Keokuk Street in south St. Louis.

Later that day, at about 8 p.m., Thomas Anderson III was shot in the head in the 4800 block of Norwich Place, just around the corner from where Vaughn had been shot. Anderson, 44, of St. Louis, died at a hospital.

The Norwich scene was less than a block from the spot on Goodfellow.

And both locations are about two blocks from Sherry Avenue, where the suspect lives. He sleeps in in the basement of his mother's home. His mother told the Post-Dispatch he has a job doing body work on cars, such as paint touchup and dent removal.

He has convictions for passing bad checks in 2008 in St. Louis and forgery in 2004 in St. John.

Police arrested him Tuesday after he drove his mother to her doctor's appointment. Police wouldn't tell her why he was being arrested.

