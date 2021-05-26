 Skip to main content
Man arrested near Seattle on charges he killed wife, dumped body near Edwardsville
The husband of a Georgia woman whose body was dumped in Madison County, Illinois, earlier this month has been arrested near Seattle, Washington.

Luther "Luke" Lee Henderson Jr., 39, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Tykeisha Marie Dixon, 33, of Roswell, Georgia.

Luke Henderson

Luther "Luke" Lee Henderson Jr.

The couple had gotten married in February.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department said Henderson was arrested Saturday by Tukwila, Washington, police on an outstanding felony murder warrant. He is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Dixon was found dead May 8 at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Goshen Road near Edwardsville. A passing motorist saw the body and called police. The Major Case Squad of Greater Squad handled the local death investigation.

Tykeisha Marie Dixon

Tykeisha Marie Dixon

The day after Dixon's body was discovered, the Major Case Squad contacted Atlanta police to tell them that the dead woman was identified as Dixon. The Major Case Squad disbanded and turned the investigation over to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police Detective Jamael Logan said investigators retraced the couple's steps and determined that Henderson fatally shot Dixon on May 6 in Atlanta, then drove to Illinois to dump her body along the Illinois road.

Police haven't said what, if any, connection Henderson had to the Edwardsville area or if he just happened upon it while driving.

Dixon is survived by three sons. 

Luther "Luke" Lee Henderson Jr. and Tykeisha Marie Dixon

Family photo of Tykeisha Marie Dixon and Luther "Luke" Lee Henderson Jr.
