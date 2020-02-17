Man assaulted near Enterprise Center dies, suspect charged

ST. LOUIS — A man who suffered a serious head injury in an assault near the Enterprise Center died Sunday of his injuries, police said.

Dwight Washington, 35, of St. Louis, died after he was assaulted shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at the Civic Center Transit Center, 14th Street at Clark Avenue.

When police arrived, Washington was lying on the pavement with a serious head wound.

A suspect ran from the scene but was later arrested. Jarmond Johnson, 27, of the 1200 block of North 13th Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree assault. He's being held without bond.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office is reviewing the case following the death.

Kevin Scott of Metro Transit Public Safety said over the weekend that the men knew each other and had been arguing.

"Metro's security video cameras captured the assault," Scott said in a statement. "The security video (is) being used to assist the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with its investigation."