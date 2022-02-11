Man attacked in robbery at Tower Grove South store remains in critical condition

ST. LOUIS — A 62-year-old man was critically injured this week after being attacked in a robbery at a clothing store in south St. Louis, police said.

The attack happened about 5 p.m. Wednesday at WuTu Fashion, 3507 Bamberger Avenue, in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. No one from the store returned a message seeking comment Thursday.

Police said they found a man on the floor with "traumatic injuries" and was hospitalized in critical and unstable condition. He had been attacked in a robbery attempt, police said.

His attacker got away. Police have no suspects.

Homicide investigators are handling the case because the man is not expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.