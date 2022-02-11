 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man attacked in robbery at Tower Grove South store remains in critical condition

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A 62-year-old man was critically injured this week after being attacked in a robbery at a clothing store in south St. Louis, police said.

The attack happened about 5 p.m. Wednesday at WuTu Fashion, 3507 Bamberger Avenue, in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. No one from the store returned a message seeking comment Thursday.

Police said they found a man on the floor with "traumatic injuries" and was hospitalized in critical and unstable condition. He had been attacked in a robbery attempt, police said.

His attacker got away. Police have no suspects.

Homicide investigators are handling the case because the man is not expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371 or  CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News