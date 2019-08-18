ST. LOUIS • A man attempted to take another man's backpack early Sunday morning at the Grand Metro station, spraying the victim with a fire extinguisher in the robbery attempt, police said. He did not succeed.
Police responded to a call for a hold up that had just occurred at 4:45 a.m. at the Grand Metro stop on Scott Avenue. The victim, a 39-year-old man, told police he'd been sitting awaiting his bus when another man approached him and asked him for a cigarette. The victim said he got annoyed with the man, and then the man pointed a fire extinguisher at the victim and sprayed him in the face and body. The robber attempted to grab the victim's backpack while spraying him with foam, but eventually gave up and ran off.
The victim described the robber as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s with braided hair, wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.