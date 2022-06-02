 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man barricades himself into home near East St. Louis; police converge on scene

  • 0

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man barricaded himself into a home, reportedly with two other people inside, after shots were fired, drawing police from throughout the area to the scene.

Officers from East St. Louis, the Illinois State Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene on Trendley Avenue, where shots were fired around 7:30 p.m., St. Clair County Capt. Bruce Fleshren said.

The man then fled to his residence nearby, in the 3500 block of Piggott Avenue, and barricaded himself inside, Fleshren said.

Two other people also were in the house and the man was not cooperating with police, he said.

No other information was available, including the identity of the man.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News