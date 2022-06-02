Man barricades himself into home near East St. Louis; police converge on scene

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man barricaded himself into a home, reportedly with two other people inside, after shots were fired, drawing police from throughout the area to the scene.

Officers from East St. Louis, the Illinois State Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene on Trendley Avenue, where shots were fired around 7:30 p.m., St. Clair County Capt. Bruce Fleshren said.

The man then fled to his residence nearby, in the 3500 block of Piggott Avenue, and barricaded himself inside, Fleshren said.

Two other people also were in the house and the man was not cooperating with police, he said.

No other information was available, including the identity of the man.