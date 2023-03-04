JENNINGS — About two dozen people protested outside a convenience store and gas station at West Florissant and Jennings Station Road on Saturday afternoon after a video circulated online of what appears to be a store clerk beating a man suspected of shoplifting cookies last month.

Luster Dunn, 29, told the Post-Dispatch that he and a friend went to the Crown Mart convenience store at West Florissant and Jennings Station Road on Feb. 19 for snacks. Dunn, who is homeless, said he and his friend were leaving the store after his friend paid for the snacks when a store employee locked the door behind Dunn's friend and the employee began beating Dunn.

A nearly 4-minute long video taken by a bystander shows Dunn on the ground in an aisle when a man stomps on his chest, then kicks him several times in the back and head. The man then drags Dunn and grabs two jars from the shelf and throws them against Dunn's head. The man continues to drag Dunn down the aisle while punching and kicking him, then appears to slam Dunn's head against a cooler door.

"Bro, I'll never come here again. I'm sorry," Dunn says to the man in the video.

Another bystander tries to separate the two men but the video ends and it's unclear if the man stopped attacking Dunn then.

Dunn on Saturday said he blacked out during the attack and suffered a concussion. He said he continues to have neck pain and experiences migraines.

In the video, Dunn appears to apologize for shoplifting. But on Saturday, Dunn denied that he had, and said he apologized hoping the man would stop beating him.

"He hit me so many times I was scared for my life," Dunn said. "I'm traumatized."

Dunn said police arrested him that night and later charged him with assault. St. Louis County Police Department officers at the protest on Saturday declined to comment and referred all questions to the department's spokesperson, who was not on location.

The spokesperson said she would check if more information could be released.

On Saturday, protesters stood on the sidewalk in front of the convenience store, which was closed. They shouted, "No justice, no peace!" and, "Whose streets? Our streets!" while also calling for justice for Dunn. About a dozen cars honked in support.

Protesters, including Dunn's aunt Tanya Bateman, said they were alarmed by the video and how the store employee illegally detained Dunn.

"I was (expletive) mad when I heard of the attack," Bateman said.