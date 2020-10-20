Man carjacks woman in St. Louis and then is fatally shot, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man who had just carjacked a woman barely made it a quarter of a mile before he was shot by an unknown person, St. Louis police said Tuesday.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. Monday to a carjacking in the 1000 block of Vandeventer Avenue, where a 29-year-old woman told them that a man had just stolen her car. As police were investigating, they received a call for an accident with injuries just around the corner in the 3700 block of Finney Avenue.

On Finney Avenue, police found a 25-year-old man in the driver's seat of the woman's car, which had crashed. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released the man's identity.

No other information was available from authorities Tuesday. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

