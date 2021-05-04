 Skip to main content
Man caught on Interstate 44 with 10 kilos of fentanyl gets 5 years
ST. LOUIS — A man from Arizona caught on Interstate 44 last year with 10 kilograms of fentanyl was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Daniel Cervantes Felix, 20, was pulled over for speeding and other traffic violations at the Antire Road exit in St. Louis County on Jan. 6, 2020, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angie Danis said during a plea and sentencing hearing. After Felix consented to a search of his pickup truck, investigators found 10 roughly kilogram-sized bricks of fentanyl, she said.

Felix, of Maricopa, Arizona, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of intent to distribute fentanyl in a Zoom hearing Tuesday as part of an agreement in which both sides recommended the five-year sentence, which was within the recommended guidelines for the crime.

Felix's lawyer, Kayla Williams, said he dropped out of high school at 16 to help support his family.  

"I understand that my actions were wrong," Felix told U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark, adding that he hoped to become a veterinarian after his release from prison.

Sports