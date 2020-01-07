Man caught with packages of fentanyl in St. Louis County, feds say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was caught this week traveling with 10 "bricks" containing fentanyl, according to federal court documents filed Tuesday.

Drug task force officers stopped Daniel Cervantes Felix, 18, Monday on eastbound Interstate 44 near the Antire Road exit, a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis said.

St. Louis County police Detective Andrew Dacey found "kilo-size bricks" under the back seat of the GMC Sierra pickup truck Felix was driving, the complaint said.

A preliminary drug test showed the presence of the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, which investigators believe Felix was bringing to New York, Dacey wrote in the complaint.

Felix, of Maricopa, Arizona, now faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. No lawyer is listed for him in online court files.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement that it was the second largest seizure of fentanyl in the eastern half of the state.

“This amounts to millions of doses of fentanyl — enough to destroy or end the lives of hundreds of thousands of Missourians," he said.