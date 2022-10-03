Man causes tens of thousands of dollars in damage during Scott Joplin House burglary

ST. LOUIS — A man on Sunday morning broke into the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site on Delmar Avenue and damaged tens of thousands of dollars in furniture and historical artifacts. He also wrote several suicide notes and briefly barricaded himself inside the historic home, police said.

Authorities were called to the house just before 7 a.m. by Bellefontaine Neighbors resident Shannon Williams, who told the Post-Dispatch he was dropping someone off at work when he saw glass on the ground outside the house.

"I didn't know anybody was still inside, so I called the police and I walked down to the corner, and by the time I made it to the corner he threw a glass cup at my back," Williams said of the man inside the historic home. Williams said he was not injured.

While officers were investigating broken windows outside the building, they said a 38-year-old man began throwing large items from a second-story window.

Additional officers — about 20, Williams said — entered the building as the man continued to throw artifacts and other items.

Police tried to talk the man down and get him to surrender, but officers said he barricaded the staircase so they could not get to him.

Williams said the man's great uncle arrived at one point to try to help calm the man down. The uncle told Williams the man had mental health struggles.

As officers began to remove items from the staircase, the man began throwing furniture down at them, then left the building from a balcony.

On Monday, several of the artifacts at the house were covered in blood.

Soon after he fled the house, officers found a broken window at the E.M. Harris Construction building at 2600 Delmar, less than a block from the Scott Joplin House.

Police said the man damaged more property there, then barricaded himself in a conference room.

Officers forced their way into the room and arrested the man after a brief struggle.

"He was bloody head to toe," Williams said.

Both the man and three officers were injured by broken glass, and the man was taken to a hospital. He had not been charged as of Monday afternoon.

Scott Joplin was a piano player and composer whose "greatest fame came from his years in the Midwest where he was acknowledged as the 'King of Ragtime,'" according to the Library of Congress.

The Scott Joplin House State Historic Site is where Joplin rented a room in 1902 and includes museum exhibits of his life.

Photographer Christian Gooden contributed to this report.