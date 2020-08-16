You are the owner of this article.
Man changes tire in St. Louis, then steals stranded driver's money and cell phone at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — A man helped change a tire late Saturday, then stole the stranded driver's money and cell phone at gunpoint, police said. 

A man, 28, and woman, 27, told police that a man stopped to help them in the 1300 block of Lasalle Lane about 11:15 p.m. and changed their tire as two other men watched. 

When the man who changed the tire asked to be paid for helping, the victim pulled out his wallet — that's when the man pulled out a gun and took his money and phone. 

No other details were released Sunday. No one was injured.

