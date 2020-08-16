Man changes tire in St. Louis, then steals stranded driver's money and cell phone at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS — A man helped change a tire late Saturday, then stole the stranded driver's money and cell phone at gunpoint, police said.

A man, 28, and woman, 27, told police that a man stopped to help them in the 1300 block of Lasalle Lane about 11:15 p.m. and changed their tire as two other men watched.

When the man who changed the tire asked to be paid for helping, the victim pulled out his wallet — that's when the man pulled out a gun and took his money and phone.

No other details were released Sunday. No one was injured.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.