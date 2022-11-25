Man charged after 11-year-old boy shot at Belleville home

Greathouse was later charged with reckless conduct causing great bodily harm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice. Those charges could change, police said, depending on the boy's condition.

He is being held on a $900,000 bond.

Police on Wednesday said they believe the shooting was accidental.

As of Nov. 14, at least 105 children have been shot across the metropolitan area, including 21 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.