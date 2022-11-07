Man charged after 2 men shot, killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One man was charged with murder after two men were shot and killed at a south St. Louis home on Saturday night.

Police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 3900 block of Schiller Place in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood, where they found Eric Emmanuel Smith, 29, shot in his side and Aaron Larron Smith, 30, shot in the head and abdomen. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the men were shot over "personal matters." Officers took Austin Heflin, 23, into custody at the scene without incident.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Heflin with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

Eric Emmanuel Smith lived in the 3900 block of Schiller Place, and Aaron Larron Smith lived in the 8500 block of Partridge Avenue in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.

Heflin lives in the 8700 block of Park Crestwood Drive in Crestwood.