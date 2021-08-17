Man charged after 3-year-old shot in stomach in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Berkeley man is facing charges after a 3-year-old in his care ended up shot in the stomach.

Marquis Bishop, 30, was charged Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child, as well as tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Bishop was watching two children, ages 3 and 2, on Tuesday when the 3-year-old was shot in the stomach, according to Vinita Park police.

The 3-year-old was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, court documents say. The child's condition was not known.

Court documents did not say how the shooting happened, but indicated the suspect was holding the wounded child when someone else at the location entered the room.

Police said that the man's gun later was found concealed inside a vent in the residence.

Bail for Bishop, whose address was listed in the 8000 block of Busiek Avenue, was set at $300,000, cash only.

Bishop had been out on bail for a pending case in St. Louis County involving various charges, including assault and endangering the welfare of a child. His trial for that case was scheduled for January.