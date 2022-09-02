Man charged after authorities say he drove getaway car in fatal shooting of teen

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was charged with murder this week after he drove the getaway vehicle in the fatal shooting of a teen on the Fourth of July.

Ali Hussain, 21, is also charged with armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and failure to report a shooting by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

On July 4, Makahyah Griffin, was shot in the 2800 block of North Union Street while inside a car before going to a fire station for help in the 5200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. He later died at a hospital.

Authorities say witnesses saw and surveillance technology scanned a large black Hummer that left the scene right after the shooting.

Police ran the plates, finding out the hummer belonged to Hussain's father. Hussain admitted driving around the man accused of shooting Griffin, Vernell Julian, before and after the shooting.

Hussain was arrested on Wednesday, and his next court date is set for Oct. 17.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this article.