Man charged after crash with his girlfriend's husband, who later ended up in the Missouri River, police say

ST. CHARLES — A Foristell driver faces assault charges after police say he slammed on his brakes and caused a motorcyclist to crash on Discovery Bridge early Sunday. The motorcyclist eventually ended up in the Missouri River, though how he ended up in the water remains unclear.

Timothy Walker, 45, of the 10000 block of Ponderosa Drive, was charged Sunday by St. Charles County prosecutors with assault and armed criminal action.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as 44-year-old Timothy Perkins, is presumed dead. His body has not been found.

Perkins was married to a woman who is dating Walker, according to charging documents.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, police say Walker, driving a truck, was being chased by Walker.

Atop the bridge, police say Walker slammed on his brakes, causing Perkins' motorcycle to slam into the back of his truck.

Police say evidence from the scene shows Walker then put his truck in reverse, ran over Perkins, and continued east from the bridge.

Walker told police Perkins waved a gun at him during the chase, and that's why he slammed on his breaks. Walker denied putting his truck in reverse to run Perkins over.