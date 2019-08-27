Updated at 4 p.m. with charges against Celdre Ross.
CAHOKIA — A 24-year-old man was charged on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a St. Louis bodybuilder last week.
The St. Clair County State's Attorney's office charged Celdre Ross of the 700 block of Mildred Avenue in Cahokia with one count of a felon in possession of a firearm . Bail was set at $50,000, and he is being held at the St. Clair County Jail.
Police found the body of Mahir Smajic, 35, of St. Louis, at about 3:25 a.m. Thursday inside his car in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue in Cahokia. Witnesses helped Major Case Squad investigators develop Ross as a person of interest, whom they found and arrested Sunday in Godfrey.
Police believe Smajic and Ross knew each other and had been at Ross's home with others along Mildred Avenue before the murder, said St. Clair County Sheriff's Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren. Police do not have a motive in the killing, but believe the two argued near Smajic's vehicle.
According to his social media accounts, Smajic was a bodybuilder from south St. Louis.
Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to call Cahokia Police Department Capt. Dennis Plew at 618-337-9505.